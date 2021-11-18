Food sellers should get monthly health-check ups

Aurangabad, Nov 18:

“The hotel and street food vendors should sell fresh, clean and healthy food. Moreover, they should take care of the personal hygiene. They should cut nails and hair regularly and should conduct the monthly health checkup”, directed Food and Drug Administer minister Rajendra Shingne.

He was speaking during organised during the walkathon organised by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Ltd and MGM University in the city on Thursday.

Shingne further said, healthy and fresh food should be eaten to gain a healthy life. We should have control on our eating, he said.

Speaking about the contamination in the food products, he warned the hoteliers, sweet, oil sellers that the checking of their shops will be done. A FDA mobile van will check the contamination of the food products all over the district. If the contaminated food is found, stern action will be taken against the owner. There is a provision in the law of the fine of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and rigorous imprison in this offense.

Eat Right campaign is the unique step towards the direction of providing healthy, clean and fresh food to all, Shingne said.

District collector Sunil Chavan, SP Nimit Goyal, FSSAI regional director Priti Chaudhary and joint director Sanjeev Patil were present on the dais.