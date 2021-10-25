Former Hotel Ambassador GM Krithivasan passes away

Aurangabad, Oct 25:

Former general manager of Hotel Ambassador Ajanta S Krithivasan passed away in Chennai on Monday morning. He served as GM in Aurangabad from 1997 to 2007 for ten years.

In 2007, he was transferred to Hotel Ambassador at Chennai. After getting an extension, he took his final retirement in 2018 and was staying in Chennai since then.

Hemant Landge, former GM at Hotel Ambassador Ajanta said that he joined Hotel Ambassador when Kritivasan was the GM. He knew nothing about the hospitality industry as he was having a marketing background. Still, Kritivasan encouraged him and taught him the basics of the hospitality industry. Hence, he considers Kritivasan as his Guru in the Hospitality industry. He was very disciplined still compassionate with the staff. Moreover, he was very popular among the customers and most of them knew him personally, Landge said.