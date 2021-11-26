Four arrested with narco stuff in police raid

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

The police squad comprising Begumpura, Harsul and City Chowk police stations officials and personnel conducted a joint raid and arrested four persons along with a stock of sedatives (narco stuff) from Kaiser Colony on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the court has awarded three days police custody remand (PCR) to them today.

The deputy commissioner of police Ujjwala Vankar said," The accused Shaikh Nayyad Shaikh Naeem is in police custody of Begumpura police. The cops, during the investigation, took him into confidence to know the mastermind or the real supplier of narco stuff in the city. On the basis of information provided by him, the team comprising inspectors and other staff of three police stations raided the stock of sedatives in Kaiser Colony. The cops recovered 201 tablets of Nitrocin 10 mg without any doctor's prescription. The cops also seized one motorcycle and nine mobile handsets during the raid. The total cost of confiscated material is Rs 1.48 lakh.

The police have arrested Shaikh Mobin Shaikh Rafiq, Farid Qureshi Baba Qureshi alias Adil Chaku, Shaikh Aslam Shaikh Mushir and Najeeb Shaikh Rafiq Shaikh.

The joint team comprises Begumpura police station's inspector Prashant Potdar, PSI Vishal Bodkhe, Harsul police station's inspector Amol Deokar, PSI Shaikh, City Chowk police station's second inspector Ashok Bhandare and others. Further investigation is on by PSI Bodkhe.

It may be noted that the police are on heels and are implementing the drive against the narco stuff dealers and sellers after the commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta issued a strict order. This is the second major action after the previous action taken on November 23.