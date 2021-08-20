Fraudster Nazarkar duping several of crores of rupees arrested

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

The Gangapur police have arrested fraudster Parmeshwar Nazarkar, who duped several banks and residents of crores of rupees in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Ahmednagar districts. When produced before the court, he was remanded in the police custody for four days.

According to the details, Parmeshwar Suryabhan Nazarkar (42, Dhakalgaon, Ambad, MIDC Waluj) registered the three acres land owned by Rupali Jingar and Anup Agrawal in Wadgaon Kolhati in his own name by forging signatures. He then sold the plots and earned crores of rupees. Later, he duped a land in Cidco on the basis of forged documents. He also sold the land of Baburao Lahane, a resident of Mumbai and a native of Gangapur to two persons by producing fake owner. He also duped Ahmednagar Cooperative Bank of Rs 93 lakh.

On February 2, 2020, the Gangapur police booked him for duping the owner of the Duro Seeds Company in Waluj MIDC area. The High Court had rejected his bail pleas on two occasion and was at large since then. Finally, the Gangapur police successfully nabbed him from a house at Waluj MIDC and has been remanded in the police custody for four days.