Free grains distribution scheme to be stopped on Nov 30; grains distributed to 65 L

Aurangabad, Nov 14:

The free grains distribution scheme started by the Central Government will be stopped from November 30 in the district. It may be noted that in order to provide at least two square meals a day to the common people in the first and second wave of Covid 19, the Government had launched a free grains distribution.

Now, needy and poor will now have to buy food grains from the fair price shops by paying

Government rate. There are 1801 ration shops in the district with 7.32 lakh cardholders. A total of 78,280 farmers families have cards under the BPL scheme, 65,482 cardholders are beneficiaries in Antyodaya Anna Yojana and 4.8 lakh families get grains in other schemes.

One of the BPL ration cardholders L B Sonawane said that the free grains facility helped us for survival during Covid situation.

Cardholders of BPL and Antyodaya Yojana will get food grains at ration shops. Free grains will be provided till November 30. After that, everything will depend on government policy.

Incharge District Supply Officer Appasaheb Shinde said that a decision would be taken at the Government level to extend the free grain distribution scheme. At present, the distribution of food grains is planned till November 30.

Box

65 L people got free food grains

About 65 lakh citizens were given free food grains in the district.

In the first wave, grains were given only for certain schemes. But in the second wave, the government decided to distribute free rice to all. The prices of other grains were kept to a minimum. Free rice has been distributed for 11 months.