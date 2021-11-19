Free online workshop on New OS from Red Hat at MIT

Aurangabad, Nov 19: RHEL 9 - Beta, a new enterprise operating system (OS), has been launched by Red Hat Inc. US, recently. With an objective to create awareness about this OS and acquaint the students with the latest features, a one-day free online hands-on workshop will be held by MIT Red Hat Academy, Aurangabad on November 27.

Along with the trainers of the MIT RHA, students will also get guidance from Aneesh Valappil, Manager, Red Hat India. The interested students can join online with prior registration till November 25. For registration students can send their name and mobile number on redhat@mit.asia. email id. Dr Smita Kasar, coordinator, MIT Red Hat Academy appealed to the students to register.