Free spoken Japanese classes at Buddhaleni from Sunday

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

Free spoken Japanese language class, meditation, and discourses camp will be organized in the footsteps of Buddhaleni area between August 29 and October 30 to mark Varshavas. The Buddhist religious leader of Happy Science from Japan will guide the participants during the camp.

“Japan is the most prosperous and modernized Buddhist country in the world. If the Japanese language is assimilated, it will be easier for establishing mutual relations between the two countries. Moreover, it will be helpful for the youths to grab employment opportunities at the International level”, said Bhadant Vishudhanand Mahasthavir.

The Indian chief of Happy Science, Suhas Kalve, will work as an interpreter for Japanese, Marathi, Hindi, and English languages during the course. All three projects will be held on Sundays between 2 pm and 3 pm and on Wednesdays and Fridays between 6 pm and 7 pm.

The classes will be available through both online and offline systems. The camp will be inaugurated by Bhadant Vishudhanand Mahasthavir on August 29 at 2 pm. There will be a limit for the students' intake for the offline classes, but there will be no limit for the online classes. Hence, the residents should take advantage of this opportunity in large numbers, appealed organizer Dr Bhante Chandrabodhi.