Friend, others booked for abetting to suicide

Aurangabad, October 6:

An youth preparing for the competitive examination, Kishor Jadhav, committed suicide by hanging himself in the city a few days back. The Kranti Chowk police have registered a case against his friend, her lover and other eight persons have been booked for duping Jadhav and abetting to suicide.

Jadhav, a native of Dhule district was staying in the city for the past five years for the preparation of the competitive examination. On September 30, he committed suicide. He wrote a suicide note in which he mentioned that his friend and eight other persons have duped him of Rs 7 lakh. He had given Rs 7 lakh to his friend Ranjana (name changed) but she was not returning it. Hence, he was under depression as Dnyaneshwar Patil, Krishna, Sichan Kekan, Krishna Police, Shoaib and Aryan and two other girls were inflecting mental torture to him, Jadhav mentioned in the note.

A case has been registered on the complaint lodged by his brother while PSI Amol Sonawane is further investigating the case.