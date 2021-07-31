Friendship is a beautiful bond for all ages

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, July 31:

Friendship comes in many forms, and we can develop them at any age or with a person though he may be of any community or religion. Throughout our lives, friendships and their meaning evolve. With each new friend, we expand our view of the world. Their experiences contribute to new meaning in our lives. Eventually, we build new friendships that are stronger and long lasting and stay with us forever. Hence, on International Friendship Day, Lokmat Times spoke to few citizens who have developed such strong bonds, despite being of different ages, backgrounds and far away from each other.

Covid gave me a precious friend

Rohini Bhalkikar, a 26-year-old who works in a pharma company was admitted to the covid ward in a private hospital after testing positive. With no family members to talk to and surrounded with patients, she felt extremely alone. But the 42-year-old nurse Pratima Kulkarni working in the covid ward became her mother and best friend. Speaking to this newspaper, Rohini said, realising my situation, Pratima tried to boost my morale by counselling. Despite being mother of two, she never hesitated to work in covid ward, away from her family without complaint. Shortly we became good friends. I received discharge after 10 days. Nearly after a month, me and my family went to her home in Garkheda to thank her. This was the start of a beautiful friendship. Despite the age difference we both built a strong friendship. This friendship has now turned into a strong bond like a mother and daughter. It's been only few months since we have been friends, but it feels more stronger and tested. Our families have also developed a strong bond. What I have learned from this is that a strong friendship can be formed in a short span of time, and can be stronger and long lasting. I salute Pratima's courage and selfless devotion towards patients. It was this spirit that helped me recover from the disease and changed my view towards life. It taught me to face any situation with courage and accept challenges.