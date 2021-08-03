FSE Picasso prize distribution at Fransalian

Aurangabad, Aug 3: The FSE Picasso prize distribution was held in Fransalian School of Excellence, recently. The drawing competition presented a challenging task for the judges to adjudge the winners. The display of hues was open to parents and students. The dignitaries felicitated three twinkling and radiant winners from grade I to VIII. Rev Fr Arun Poulose appreciated and applauded the efforts of students, parents and thanked the teachers for their untiring efforts.