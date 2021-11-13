FSSAI to host Walkathon, 2-day-‘Eat Right Mela’ next week

Aurangabad, Nov 13:

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will host a two-day ‘Eat Right Mela’ at Kalagram Ground on November 17 and 18 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

It will also organise a ‘walkathon.’ Editorial Board Chairman Lokmat Group of Newspapers and former MP Vijay Darda and Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers Rajendra Darda will be the chief guests.

The Eat Right Mela’ will be inaugurated at 5.30 pm on November 17.

FSSAI approved food manufacturers and street food vendors will be given training on food safety in the Mela. Experts will guide the participants on nutritious diet, purity and safety methods. It also has food items stalls. Dieticians will provide guidance on how to test food adulteration and the benefits of a nutritious diet. Information about various Government schemes will also be provided. The visitors will get information about food safety and a healthy diet.

There will be stalls of local food vendors, traditional foods and organic vegetables in the exhibition. The exhibition will be a treat for visitors and stall owners.

Minister Shingne to grace Walkathon

Food and Drugs Administration Minister Dr Rajendra Shingne will be the chief guest for ‘Walkathon’ to be taken out at MGM University ground at 7.30 am on November 18. Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation, FDA Maharashtra and MGM University will organise jointly.

Cultural programmes, competitions

There will be quiz contests in ‘Eat Right Mela’ to create awareness of food safety among the masses.

Cultural programmes will also be held.

different contest in Walkathon

Walkathon will be for children while poster making, slogan, tagline and rangoli contests for adults. The quiz contest will be based on five concepts. Cash prizes will be given to the winners.