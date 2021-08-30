Fun run at MGM Clover Dale

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

On the occasion of the National Sports Day, MGM Clover Dale conducted a Marathon Fun Run to commemorate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand. Due to Covid protocol, only few selected students from different houses participated. Director Dr Aparna Kakad, deputy director Dr Namrata Jaju, school mentor Ramesh Thakur and principal Dr Sulekha Sharma-Dhage flagged off the run. The route was within the vicinity of the lush-green MGM Campus. Hamja Shaikh won the first prize by a huge margin followed by Soham Chirmade and Om Tawde. The consolation prize was given to Sarthak Patil. Students were very enthusiastic to participate in a physical activity after a long Covid gap.

Sports teachers Sagar Shevale, Priya Gaikwad and cultural coordinator Suraj Shinde planned and executed the activity.