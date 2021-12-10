Gaikwad accuses Tupe of purchasing huge land on outskirts of city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 10:

Former Shiv Sena district chief, Radhakrishna Gaikwad, alleged that his party's former mayor Tryambak Tupe has amassed huge wealth through illegal means while preparing the city development plan and had purchased a large quantity of land at many different places, on the outskirts of the city, through this money.

He also mentioned registering a complaint, against encroachment made by Tupe in old Mondha, with the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator. If needed I would file a plea in the court against Tupe and also demand for an inquiry through SIT.

For the past two days, Gaikwad is continuously making allegations against Tupe. Eyebrows are being raised as the internal conflicts has become public ahead of local self-body elections (municipal corporation, Zilla Parishad and panchayat samiti). However, the party has submitted any clarification in this regard.

Tupe built a 3-storey building on nullah

Gaikwad underlined that Tupe has encroached the nullah passing through Balajinagar and constructed a three-storey building on it. Besides, the builder constructed a commercial complex on the land owned by the market committee in Old Mondha and also reserved an open space for the construction of a temple. However, Tupe encroached upon the open space and built 13 galas and one function hall upon it. Besides, a hotel is being operated from one gala, but its construction is extended till the road and is also posing danger to vehicles. Tupe has established a huge empire in the rural sector. He also illegally constructed a complex in Phulambri tehsil. He had also bought a large quantity of land in the tehsil, said Gaikwad. The former district chief also distributed the 7/12 extracts of various properties purchased by Tupe at different locations. He also mentioned registering complaints against the Tupe's encroachment with the evidence to the municipal commissioner.

In reply to a question, Gaikwad said that the BJP office-bearers are also guilty along with the former mayor in drafting the city development plan and okaying it. In reply to another question, Gaikwad said, " I am not acting on anybody's saying or behalf. All this information had been forwarded to the party chief, Shiv Sena leader and district chief. If I do not get justice at the party level then I would approach the court, hinted Gaikwad.

Tupe's reply

In reply to the allegations made against him, Tupe said, " No land transaction took place after becoming the mayor. I had not misused the position. The land transactions are old and are ancestral land. I had all evidence to prove that I had not done any land transaction. The allegations being made by Gaikwad are baseless and are on the basis of wrong proof. He is maligning my image. However, I am investigating, why he is making such allegations against me and also who is the mastermind behind him etc. Why all of them were tightlipped during the last five years," he questioned?