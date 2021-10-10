Gandhi Jayanti at The MGM School, Padegaon

Aurangabad, Oct 9: The MGM school, Padegaon celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with zeal. The programme to mark the 152nd birth anniversary of Gandhiji began by welcoming the MGM dignitaries, parents of The MGM School, staff of First Steps School, staff and students of The MGM School. The principal paid homage to Gandhiji and Lal Bahadur Shastri followed by Gandhiji’s favourite prayer ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ and the recitation of his ‘Peace Prayer.’

The students presented speeches, poems and songs on the father of the nation and Shastri. The highlight of the programme was the depiction of Gandhiji’s family with his famous three wise monkeys sharing their wisdom of ‘See no evil, Hear no evil, Speak no evil’ to fight evil in day-to-day life. Shastri and his wife Lalita Devi were also brought alive.

The principal urged students to imbibe qualities like honesty, truthfulness, punctuality, discipline and follow the path of non- violence. The students took a pledge to be honest, obedient and fight against illiteracy.