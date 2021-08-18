Ganesh idol prices shoot up this festive season

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

Like last year, this year too the Ganeshotsav will be celebrated in a simple manner due to Covid-19. The state government has also insisted on simple and quiet celebrations in tune with all Covid protocol. The making of Ganesh idols is almost over and the sculptors have started getting bookings. But this year, the price of Ganpati idols has gone up by ten to fifteen per cent due to increased prices of raw materials.

The state government has capped the maximum idol height of Ganpati at 4 feet for the public Ganesh Mandals. Besides, the maximum idol height of Ganpati idol will be 2 feet for the idols at home. On the one hand, the sarvajanik Ganpati mandals will celebrate the festival with simplicity, but on the other hand, there is tremendous enthusiasm among the citizens to welcome Ganpati Bappa. The bookings have started a month prior and despite the low response, the sculptors are seeing an increased number of household bookings. However, the prices of household Ganesh idols and Puja material has increased by 10 to 15 per cent. Hence sculptors fear that the citizens might turn away from purchasing the Ganesh idols and prefer making them at home. Giving more information, sculptor Sanjay Pardeshi said that this year the price of Ganesh idols has gone up due to increase in price of raw materials and transportation. Floods in Kolhapur, Pen and Sangli have severely affected the idol making business. The sculptors in Nashik and Ahmednagar have thus increased the prices of Ganesh idols. We have started receiving orders since the first week of August. The restrictions on the size of idols has caused severe loss. Many mandals have still not placed orders.”

Price of Ganesh idols:

Idol size Price

9 to 12 inch Rs 200 to Rs 800

1.5 to 2.5 feet Rs 1000 to Rs 1500

3 feet Rs 2,000 to Rs 2500

4 feet Rs 3,000 to Rs 4000