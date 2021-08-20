Gas cremation machine dedicated to public

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

Considering the long queues at the crematorium for performing last rites on the dead bodies, a gas cremation machine has been installed at the Kailashnagar crematorium. The machine was dedicated to the public by the Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner (AMC) administrator Astik Kumar Pandey on Friday.

The cremation machine and the renovation of the building were sponsored jointly by Aurangabad First and Lions Club of Aurangabad Midtown. Industrialists Ram Bhogale, Pritesh Chaterjee, Mansingh Pawar, Mahavir Patni, Rishi Bagla, executive engineer A B Deshmukh, ward officer S R Jarare, Ranjeet Kakkad, Ravindra Kondekar, Anil Mali, Prashant Deshpande, Shaikh Habib and others were present.

Pande said, the AMC has decided to reduce the use of wood and use the new technology. Earlier, it was decided to use the electric cremation machine, but the residents were not positive about it. Now, the gas machine is much better, and the piousness of the Agni will be maintained, he said.

It takes around 1 hour 45 minutes to burn the body completely, and the machine has a capacity of up to 1300 degrees celsius. The experiments were conducted on three bodies in the machine so far, the sources said.