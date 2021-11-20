Gas refilling centres raided in Waluj

Aurangabad, Nov 20:

The public supply department team raided illegal gas centres at Pandharpur and Waluj MIDC area on Saturday afternoon. The centre owner at Waluj area left the spot when received information about the raid and hence the team had to return empty handed. However, the team seized empty cylinders amounting Rs 2000 and refilling motor amounting Rs 7,000, all amounting Rs 9,000 from the centre at Padegaon.

Waluj MIDC police had informed the supply department that illegal gas refilling centre is being operated at Salampurenagar in Pandharpur area. Accordingly, nayab tehsildar Shailesh Rajmane, district supply officer Rajendra Shinde, head constable Vasant Jivade and others raided the centre. The operator Iqbal Bashir Shaikh (45, Kamlapur) told that he had no permit for refilling the cylinder. A case has been registered against Iqbal Shaikh at Waluj MIDC police station based on the complaint lodged by supply officer Rajendra Shingne. When the team raided another centre in Waluj MIDC area, the operator on received the information cleared the space and fled. Shinde conducted the panchnama of this place.