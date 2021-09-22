GHFL bags silver at India green manufacturing challenge award

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

Mumbai headquartered Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd (GHFL), India’s largest manufacturer of Sun Control films, has won silver medal at 'India Green Manufacturing Challenge Award' 2020-21 hosted by International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) for its Chikalthana plant at Aurangabad.

The winners of the award are the companies who have exhibited excellence in the adoption of Green Processes beyond the standards and have established a new benchmark for others to follow. GHFL vice-chairperson Monika Garware said, “I am extremely delighted that GHFL has bagged this award as sustainability is core to our vision of making our planet healthier. The endorsement from IMIR underlines the company's consistent efforts in reducing carbon footprint and our commitment to manufacture products in one of the most sustainable manners.” Fully aligned to the UN's sustainable development goals 2030 of climate action, GHFL has created many programs that enable technology to blend in with various innovations to achieve zero waste.