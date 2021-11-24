Girl commits suicide

Aurangabad, Nov 24:

A 19-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself at Shafepur near Pishor in Kannad tehsil. The incident came to light on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Sheetal Vilas Mokase and the reason of suicide was not known yet.

Sheetal hanged herself to the ceiling of the house when she was alone. Her grandmother after sometime, noticed it and shouted for her. The neighbours rushed and informed the police. The police then took her to the rural hospital at Pishor where the doctors declared her dead after the examination. The postmortem was conducted at Nachanvel primary health centre. The last rites were performed in the evening. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Pishor police station while head constable Kiran Gande is further investigating the case.