GMCH submits proposal of valuing Rs 2.5 cr to start Delta Plus testing

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has sent a proposal to the state government seeking approval to procure machinery, costing Rs 2.5 crore, to introduce the Delta Plus testing facility in the city. If the proposal is okayed then the testing reports would be able to receive quickly and it will enable treating the patients as early as possible. It may be noted that Aurangabad is still dependent upon other cities like Pune and Delhi for the testing of this new variant.

It may be noted that the GMCH was having NABL accredited TB Lab. The pandemic situation prevailed and the city sans facility of conducting Covid-19 test. Hence, the head of the Department of Microbiology Dr Jyoti Bajaj-Iravane took the efforts and got started swab testing laboratory of Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL).