GMCH to witness development in phases as per Master Plan

Aurangabad, Oct 23:

The guardian minister Subhash Desai today underlined that Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is for patients from Marathwada and neighbouring districts. It is equally important to us like the KEM Hospital of Mumbai. " A Master Plan has been drafted so as to undertake development works (relating to infrastructure, equipment and manpower) in phases. The government will not ignore GMCH's needs and requirements. The efforts to resolve the MCH wing issue will also be taken soon," said Desai.

The minister inaugurated the oxygen manufacturing plant, established through PM Cares Fund, near GMCH's CVTS department. The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, district collector Sunil Chavan, Dean Dr Varsha Rote-Kaginalkar, deputy dean Dr Shrinivas Gadappa, Dr Mirza Shiraz Baig, medical superintendent Dr Kashinath Chaudhary, Dr Gayatri Tadwalkar, Dr M B Lingayat, Dr Ajay Vare, deputy medical superintendent Dr Vikas Rathod and others were present in the meeting.

Kendrekar tabled a proposal stating the functioning of all the departments under one roof of GMCH. The proposal also focussed on building shelter for relatives (with facilities) accompanying patients at the Department of Gynaecology.

Desai urged the union Government to restructure the crop insurance as there is a difference between the instalments paid by the farmers and the claim money actually received by them in the state.

Earlier, the PM Narendra Modi had virtually inaugurated the oxygen plants in the country on October 7. When Desai's attention was drawn towards it, Desai said the project is materialised through PM Cares Fund. There are many branches of the project in the country and the inauguration of local branch is apparent. However, the inaugural event of District Hospital which was planned has been cancelled.