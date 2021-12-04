Gold chain stolen from locked house

Aurangabad, Dec 4:

Some unidentified thieves broke into a locked house in Bajajnagar and stole gold chain amounting to Rs 15,000 on Thursday. A case has been registered in Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said, complaint Suvarna Prakash Patil (38) lives with her family in Bajajnagar. On Thursday morning, Patil family had gone out. Taking advantage, thieves stole a gold chain weighing 9 grams and amounting to Rs 15,000 from her purse. When they returned they found the chain was missing.