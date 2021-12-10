Goodyear Tyres adopts ZP school

Aurangabad, Dec 10:

Goodyear South Asia Tyres Ltd, along with International Association for Human Values (IAHV) has adopted Zilla Parishad School, Jalgaon Mete in Aurangabad district under the adopt a school programme. The motive behind this initiative is to develop good models for rural schools and to enhance the learning outcomes of children. Goodyear has undertaken the complete responsibility of infrastructural development and enabled better education quality in the ZP school.

Inauguration of facilities including a sanitation complex, science lab, library and multipurpose hall was held recently. Tree plantation was also carried out in the school premises. Goodyear chairman and MD Sandeep Mahajan said “This program is aligned with our focus on education as a tool for enabling a better future, providing a holistic learning environment and also enhancing the overall performance of these children.” Director (manufacturing) Ashu Goyal, additional collector AB Gavhane and others were present.