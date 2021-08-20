Government contract worth Rs 85 lakh gained by forgery

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

A contractor gained a contract of water supply worth Rs 84.74 lakh from the zilla parishad (ZP) by presenting a certificate of class - 2 category contractor gained from the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, Mumbai by submitting forged documents. The ZP administration conducted an inquiry in the matter and lodged a complaint in the Kranti Chowk police station against the concerned contractor.

Police said the ZP deputy engineer Ashok Ghuge lodged a complaint that contractor Bhagwan Vilasrao Avhad (Eklahare, Pimpriraja, Aurangabad) gained a certificate from the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikarn, Mumbai, by presenting forged documents. Later, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikar, Mumbai member secretary, informed the ZP chief executive officer that Bhagwan Avhad was granted the class - 2 category contractor certificate on August 03, 2019, for which he submitted some forged documents. Hence, the Pradhikaran asked ZP to recheck the documents and give a report. It was found that Avhad had mentioned false information about the works done by him.

On the basis of the report submitted by the ZP, the certificate was cancelled on March 17, 2021. Later, a detailed inquiry was conducted by the ZP additional CEO in June 2021 in this matter. Now, a case has been registered against Avhad in Kranti Chowk police station.