Government must not test the tolerance of the community

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

The Central government has given the right to give reservation to the Maratha community by amending the constitution. The Mahavikas Aghadi government should have immediately started the process of giving reservations to the community. However, BJP MLA Haribhau Bagade has accused the government of not wanting to give reservation to the community. Bagade has also warned that if the government should not test the end to the tolerance of the community.

The amendment required the state government to expedite the legal process for granting reservations. However, the state government is adamant on the issue of 50 per cent. The state government should stop blaming the Central government instead of taking responsibility. The Supreme Court, while ruling on Maratha reservation, has rejected the report of the Gaikwad Commission. In this situation, it is not possible to give reservation to the Maratha community till the State Backward Classes Commission gives a new report that the Maratha community is backward. The issue of fifty per cent reservation limit is not viable at present.