Government officials ignore government's mobile protocol

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

Ordering the officials to restrict their time spent on mobile phones at work, last week, the state government made protocols for mobile phone use in the office as well as on official tours. But the code of conduct is not being implemented in government offices at present.

Most of the officials and employees are turning a blind eye towards the guidelines as most of the staffers are seen using mobiles during office hours. Similar situation was seen in district collector office and Zilla Parishad as most of the employees were seen violating guidelines.

What are the protocols

Officials should use landlines on priority, and should use mobile phones only when there is important work. Should answer phone calls of people’s representatives and senior officials on priority. Officials should go out of the cabin to attend urgent personal calls. Officials must put phones on silent mode during meetings with seniors. Officials should not use earphones during meetings. Officials should not switch off their phones during official tours.

Collector office

At present, meetings of various departments are held daily in the district collector office. Despite instructions to keep their mobile phone of silent mode, officials continue to chat on social media and attend calls. Most of the officers themselves seem not to follow the protocol.

ZP office

Even in the ZP office, it was seen that the staff-officers were using mobile phones in the department. Staffers were seen talking loudly on their mobile instead of using landlines. Nobody was seen as serious about the protocols, nor were aware of the guidelines.

Most of the work on mobile

A copy of the ordinance issued by the government has been sent to all the departments. It is suggested to follow the instructions in it. Everyone has to take care that the code of conduct will not be violated. But daily reports, suggestions, and plans are sent to everyone from mobile phones. Since most of the work is done on mobile, it has to be done in compliance with the code of conduct, said Sanjeev Jadhavar, resident deputy collector.

Instructions will be given

Instructions will be given as per government ordinance. The past week was busy due to transfers. Therefore, this week, instructions will be issued to the officers and employees to strictly abide by the protocols while using mobiles. The ZP administration has received information about the ordinance regarding mobile usage, said Shirish Bansode, ZP deputy chief executive officer.