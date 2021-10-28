Govt ITI gets second State level ‘Best ITI award’

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

Government Boys Industrial Training Institute (ITI) of boys received the second State level ‘Best Divisional ITI Award’ while Government Girls ITI of Bhadkal Gate judged ‘Best Divisional Level ITI.’

Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Nawab Malik presented the award to Government Boys ITI Principal Abhijit Alte the award which comprises cash of Rs 3 lakh, memento and citation.

The programme was held at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan in Mumbai on Thursday. Principal secretary of Skills Development Department Manisha Verma, skills development department commissioner Dipendra Singh Kushwah, director of vocational education and training Digamber Dalvi, its joint secretary Dr Suvarna Kharat, joint director Yogesh Patil and others present.

Yavatmal based ITI was accorded the first State-level ‘Best ITI’ award. The Government Girls ITI principal Nandkishor Aherkar was honoured with the ‘Best Divisional ITI Award’ which comprises cash of Rs 1 lakh, memento and citation.