Govt Poly to get extension to run Mechatronics course; new batch to be welcomed soon

Aurangabad, Dec 12:

Government Polytechnic will get an extension to run the ‘Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM)’ course for the next three years.

Mercedes Benz and Government Polytechnic will renew the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

It may be noted the one-year course was launched more than 10 years ago. It was given an extension several times since then. Mercedes Benz donated various models of its cars, seven advanced engines, four automatic transmissions, all special tools, 10 software connections, 200 audio and video contents for students study. The value of cars, engines, tools and software is around Rs 2.50 crore.

The papers of MoU extension will be signed in January 2022 in presence of the director of Technical Education Abhay Wagh. Around 1.50 lakh scholarship is given to the top three students every year. The dignitaries will also distribute soon. Dr Abhay Wagh will also inaugurate a new batch next month.

Govt Polytechnic Principal Madhuari Ganorkar and course coordinator Makrand Bhagwat said that that the admission process for the new batch of ADAM would commence soon.

Makrand Bhagwat said that those students who wish to take admission for Mechatronics can visit the centre for information. For details, one may contact course coordinator Bhagwat.

Meanwhile, those students who completed the ADAM course were given a farewell in a programme held at Government Polytechnic. Joint Director of Technical Education (Aurangabad division) Mahesh Shivankar, Principal Madhuari Ganorkar and Makrand Bhagwat felicitated the students.