Govt sanctions Rs 10.27 Cr for Soyegaon court building

Aurangabad, July 29:

The State Government sanctioned Rs 10.27 crore for the construction of the new building of Soyegaon tehsil's Civil Court.

Also, an amount of Rs 59.3 lakh was sanctioned for the construction of quarters for judges. The Law and Judiciary Department issued the decisions separately about the grant.

The civil court is being run at old building of the Primary Health Centre of Soyegaon.

A proposal for a new court building was submitted to the Government. The proposal of the judges quarter was pending with the Government. The administrative approval was given for the grant of both proposals.