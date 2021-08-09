Graduation Ceremony at Wockhardt Global School

Aurangabad, Aug 9: Wockhardt Global School (WGS) celebrated the Graduation Ceremony for students passing out of EYP, PYP and MYP, recently. Teachers and parents came together in the school to cheer for the new graduates as they embark on a new journey, a new path.

Aashish Gadekar, Registrar, MGM University was the chief guest. He said, “Our students are preparing for jobs which don’t exist right now. So, I am happy to see the changing framework of education and the inquiry culture at WSG. The school is preparing the students to think on their own which will be their biggest asset.”