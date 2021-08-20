Gratitude ceremony of Lions directory held,

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 20: Communication is like oxygen in air and plays a very essential role in any social organisation. Considering this need, the district PRO Ln Vishal Ladniya and his team, under the guidance of District Governor (DG) SCA Ln Deelip Modi, successfully compiled data and published the Lions directory ‘Darpan - Ek Pehchan.’ This is the best example of fulfilling commitment on time which is rarely observed, said Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group Rajendra Darda.

He was the chief guest at the gratitude ceremony organised by Ladniya on completion of Lions Directory project. DG Ln Deelip Modi presided. Lions office-bearers PID Dr Nawal Malu, MCC CA Vivek Abhyankar, VDG Purshottam Jaipuriya, PMCC Sandeep Malu, PDG Mahavir Patni, Tansukh Zambad, Rajesh Bharuka, B S Rajpal and others were present.

The directory will serve as an essential tool of communication during the Lionsitic year 2021-22. The information includes all essential Lionistic proceedings as well as contact details of Lion leaders from India, Multiple District and Lions District 3234 H2, the LCIF donors page, DG and International President programme, apart from other detailed information.

The cover page of directory itself asserts that on social platform every individual is important as well as placed equally, Darda said and mentioned that the title Darpan (Glass) reminds him the old days of Lionism in Aurangabad that really served the foundation for the glory of service rendered today.

Promoters of the directory and Lion members B S Rajpal, Navin Bagdiya, Shyam Agarwal, Sitaram Agarwal, Vijay Goyal, Rajesh Bharuka, Manish Parakh, Girish Sisodiya, Dr Rameshwar Bharuka, Sanjay and Sahil Kasliwal, Ajay Gojamgunde, Subhash Devidan, Kamal Zunzunwala and Ramakant Khetan were thanked for the support to the directory work.

PRO Team and Lion members Abhijeet Jain, Adv Anup Dhanuka, Alok Agarwal, Chetan Agrrawal, designer Mahesh Aute (Micrographics) and printer Pradeep Shinde (Printwell) were also felicitated.

Lions Prakash Gothi, Antim Airen and Ravi Rajpal were among those present.