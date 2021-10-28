Gurukul Olympiad webinar on new CBSE X exam pattern

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 28, 2021 11:50 PM2021-10-28T23:50:02+5:302021-10-28T23:50:02+5:30

Aurangabad, Oct 28: With a view to make the students aware and raise their confidence for the new CBSE ...

Gurukul Olympiad webinar on new CBSE X exam pattern | Gurukul Olympiad webinar on new CBSE X exam pattern

Gurukul Olympiad webinar on new CBSE X exam pattern

Next

Aurangabad, Oct 28: With a view to make the students aware and raise their confidence for the new CBSE Board Exam pattern for Class 10th, a webinar will be held by the Gurukul Olympiad School (GOS) on October 30 at 8 pm. The speaker will be GOS chief mentor and principal Dr Satish Tambat. To get connected to the webinar, download the 'Olympiad Foundation' app from PlaySore. After the session, a free mock test can be attempted by the students.

Board exams were not conducted last year, because of Covid-19. This year, the students of grade 10 will have to face Term-1 (objective questions in the form of MCQs) and Term-2 (subjective questions) exams as the prerequisite of CBSE X boards. The webinar will throw light on the new pattern and how to get ready for it. On November 14, an expert analysis for students has been planned.

Open in app
Tags :CBSE Board ExamCBSE Board ExamGurukul Olympiad School`Olympiad Foundation