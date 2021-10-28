Gurukul Olympiad webinar on new CBSE X exam pattern

Aurangabad, Oct 28: With a view to make the students aware and raise their confidence for the new CBSE Board Exam pattern for Class 10th, a webinar will be held by the Gurukul Olympiad School (GOS) on October 30 at 8 pm. The speaker will be GOS chief mentor and principal Dr Satish Tambat. To get connected to the webinar, download the 'Olympiad Foundation' app from PlaySore. After the session, a free mock test can be attempted by the students.

Board exams were not conducted last year, because of Covid-19. This year, the students of grade 10 will have to face Term-1 (objective questions in the form of MCQs) and Term-2 (subjective questions) exams as the prerequisite of CBSE X boards. The webinar will throw light on the new pattern and how to get ready for it. On November 14, an expert analysis for students has been planned.