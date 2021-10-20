Handover ceremony of Hi-Tech Business City held

Aurangabad, Oct 20:

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra-Diwali, the handover ceremony of Vansh Group's Hi-tech business city was held on October 17 at Chikalthana, MIDC.

The group located in front of Ajanta Pharma at Chikalthana MIDC has set up a grand project of 226 commercial shops with state-of-the-art facilities called Hi-Tech Business City. MLA Atul Save congratulated all the stakeholders and expressed the view that this project would give a boost to the small-scale industries in Chikalthana and boost the local economy. Corporator Raju Shinde was also present.

Vansh group director Vinod Agarwal welcomed all and gave detailed information about the project. The program was anchored by Bhavana Kude and Sachin Agarwal presented the vote of thanks. Mohanlal Agrawal, Murari Agrawal, Satyanarayan Agrawal, Omprakash Agrawal, Laxmi Agrawal, Sheetal Agrawal, Manoj Joshi, Ishwar Koshti, Kailas Rajput, Deepti Dhanorkar and other dignitaries of the Vamsha group were present on the occasion.