Harvinder Singh Saluja passes away

Aurangabad, Nov 14:

Harvinder Singh Saluja alias Babbiseth, a prominent readymade garments trader from Paithan Gate-Tilakpath and vice-president of Sindhi Colony Gurudwara, died of cardiac arrested on Sunday evening.

He had gone to Nashik today to attend a programme and suffered a cardiac arrested there. He was 56 and survived by mother, a brother, wife, two sons and grandchild.

Harvinder Singh who was vice-president of Roti Bank Seva Trust, participated in various social projects with enthusiasm. He always strived for establishing Paithan Gate Traders Association and solving traders problems.