HC acquits prisoner serving lifer

Aurangabad, July 29:

Aurangabad division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice V K Jadhav and Justice S G Dighe on July 28 acquitted Rohan alias Sunny Uday Hajare, served life imprisonment by the Ahmednagar sessions court in a murder case.

The bench observed that there is no witness, and the case has been established on the circumstantial evidence. The prosecution has failed to prove the motive of the murder. The statements of the four witnesses, last seen with the deceased, their behviour cannot be considered valid legally.

The clothes of the accused were seized after 25 days of the incident. Hence, the prosecution failed to prove the charges of the accused. All these points were raised by Adv Nasim Shaikh. At the end of the hearing, the bench acquitted the accused of the charges.