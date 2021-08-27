HC cancels letter of intent for new college

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

The Aurangabad division bench comprising Justice M V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Laddha on August 18, canceled the letter of intent issued by the government to Amarpreet Bahuddeshiya Sanstha for starting a new college on the reasons of using the Institute funds for personal use.

According to the details, Amarpreet Bahuddeshiya Sanstha of Bidkin in Paithan tehsil withdrew the institutes fixed deposit without the prior permission of the University. By doing so, the institute had breached section 108 of the Maharashtra University Act and government order dated September 15, 2017. Any institute needed to keep a fixed deposit to run the new college, but as this aim was breached, the division bench, thus, issued the aforesaid order.

Amarpreet Institute submitted a proposal to the state government’s Higher and Technical Education department to start a new college for 2021-22. The department issued a letter of intent for the new college. However, the institute had not submitted the fixed deposit certificate amounting to Rs 7 lakh with the proposal, and it was submitted after one month.

Moreover, the institute had given an affidavit that the fixed deposit will not be without the permission of the University, but the amount of Rs 7 lakh was withdrawn. Still, the institute gained the letter of intent by using the political pressure, mentioned Adv Sandeep B Rajebhosale on behalf of the petitioners.

The respondents mentioned that the entire family of the director of the institute was suffering from Covid-19, and hence they needed the money, and thus they had to withdraw the amount. Later, they deposited the amount in the fixed deposit. Adv S S Jadhavar appeared for the respondents, Adv S S Tope for the University, and chief government prosecutor for the government.