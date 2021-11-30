HC issues notice to AMC for daily wage employees pension

Aurangabad, Nov 30:

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Sanjay Gangapurwala and Justice R N Ladda issued orders to serve a notice to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation after a petition was filed by daily wage employees for pension and other retirement benefits. The court has also given two months to file its reply. The next hearing of the case has been placed on January 24, 2022. The retired employees Vimal Chokhaji Sathe and Mohammad Yunus Mohd Usman filed the petition.

A resolution was passed in the general body meeting of the Civic Body on June 1, 2018, regarding the regularisation of employees in the service. The State Government issued orders in September 2020 regarding this. The service of 204 employees of classes 3 and 4 was regularised. As Vimal Sathe retired on June 20, 2020, the Corporation had refused to provide him a pension and other benefits. Against that, he filed a petition through adv Sanjay Pagare. In the petition, it was mentioned that the AMC is denying benefits due to a lack of clarity in the Government orders. Advocates P G Morey and Sonali Satpute assisted adv Pagare.