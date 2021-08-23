HC recuses hearing on Saibaba Trust petition

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Ladda on Monday recused themselves from hearing on a petition related to Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust-Shirdi.

The hearing will be held before another bench.

Also, the next hearing on a contempt petition filed about the appointment of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sansthan Kanhuraj Bagate has been placed on September 2.

Kanhuraj Bagate, who is not directly from the IAS cadre, was appointed its CEO. Meanwhile, Bagate was promoted to IAS cadre.

The court had issued orders on March 19, 2021, to appoint an IAS cadre officer as CEO of the Trust.

Uttamrao Shelke filed a contempt petition against Principal Secretary, General Administration Department and Law and Judiciary Department. The bench withdrew themselves from the case by saying 'not before me.'

Advocates Pradnya Talekar and Ajinkya Kale are representing the petitioner.