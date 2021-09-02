HC seeks information about the vacant posts of specialists in rural hospitals by September 30

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

The Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice M G Mehere, on Thursday, directed the state government to provide information about the vacant posts of specialists doctors in the government rural hospitals in the state by September 30:

The bench granted permission to the petitioner and MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel to made the rural development department respondent in the case and ordered to issue notice to the rural development department.

MP Jaleel submitted a public interest litigation (PIL) regarding the vacant posts of doctors in the government hospitals in the Aurangabad district and the shortage of the medical facilities. The bench issued the aforesaid order during the hearing of the petition.

Numerous posts vacant in rural hospitals

The posts of doctors are vacant in most of the rural hospitals in the state, Jaleel mentioned in the application and submitted a list of the posts vacant in the rural hospitals in the 12 tehsils near Aurangabad city. Accordingly, 16 are vacant in Vaijapur, 12 Sillod, 17 Gangapur, 8 Kannad, 9 Pachod, 4 Khuldabad, 6 Soyegaon, 4 Pishor, 5 Phulambri, 4 Karmad, 3 Ajanta, 4 Bidkin, 4 Deogaon Rangari and 9 Aurangabad head quarters. Only 105 doctors are working here, included 28 lady anesthetists, 12 pediatricians, 7 anesthetists, one physician at Gangapur, One surgeon each at Sillod and Gangapur, 6 orthologists, one ophthalmologist at Vaijapur, one pathologist at Sillod. At these 12 places, there are 39 MBBS doctors, 7 PSM and only one BAMS at Soyegaon.

As there are no specialists doctors in the rural hospitals, the load of patients has increased at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The rural development department is responsible for recruiting the doctors in the government rural hospitals. Hence, the petitioner sought permission to make the department respondent.