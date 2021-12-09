HC serves notice to charity commissioner, others

Aurangabad, Dec 9:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Ladda has ordered serving of notices to the state's secretary (Department of Law and Justice), charity commissioner (Mumbai), joint charity commissioner (Aurangabad), and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), in response to a petition seeking registration as an authorised auditor. The next hearing has been scheduled to be held on February 7, 2022.

What is the petition?

A resident of Bari Colony (Aurangabad), Awez Khan Shehzad Khan, through Adv Saeed Shaikh, has filed a petition stating that he is a commerce graduate from BAMU (in 2013). He passed with accountancy, audit and subjects. Later he completed his masters in commerce in 2015. To get registered as an authorised auditor with Charity Commissioner, the petitioner compiled all the needed documents and also fulfilled all the terms and conditions and then submitted the application at the office of the joint charity commissioner on December 18, 2018.

However, the Charity Commissioner remarked that the petitioner's certificate mentioned 'banking' as the main subject. He had not obtained a degree in GDC & A. Besides, his degree course, sans Accountancy and Audit as the main subjects. Hence the petitioner obtained clarification from BAMU and submitted it to the office of the charity commissioner. However, the office fail to take any action in this regard till today. Hence the petition has been filed. The prosecutor D R Kale represented on behalf of the government.