Health minister corners DCH administration for defunct CT scan machine

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

Health minister Rajesh Tope cornered the District Civil Hospital (DCH) administration as the CT scan machine is defunct since November 2020 due to the cable tampering by mouse. The cost of the machine is Rs 1.8 crores and Rs 12 lakh is needed for the repairing, still the administration did not do anything in this regard and the machine remained defunct during the second Corona wave. Tope expressed dissatisfaction over the issue.

A meeting was held at the DCH on Sunday in which acting civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Murambikar, additional civil surgeon Dr Kamlakar Mudkhedkar, municipal corporation medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, district health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke, district vaccination officer Dr Rekha Bhandari, Dr Pradeep Kulkarni and Dr Mahesh Laddha were present.

Initially, Tope inquired about the facilities available in the DCH. The doctors told that blood bank is not available in the DCH and blood requirement is fulfilled from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) blood bank. Similarly, Sonagraphy machine is available but only limited tests can be done on it. The salaries of the employees are not done on time. The doctors brought several problems to the notice of the health minister.

Tope gave necessary directives to the concerned officers about these problems. He also directed for pest control in the hospital. Dr Mandlecha and Dr Shelke submitted several proposals to him.