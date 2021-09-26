Health minister visits civil hospital

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

State health minister Rajesh Tope visited the district civil hospital on Sunday and inspected the facilities. He appreciated the facilities, but also expressed his displeasure over some issues.

Tope initially inspected the outpatient ward at the hospital. Since it was Sunday, most of the rooms in the OPD were closed. Hence Tope asked the officials whether the OPD could be operations on Sunday. He then inspected the casualty ward. But was surprised to see no patients. The nurses then told him that the patients have been moved to the other ward some time ago. He also checked the identity cards and interacted with some employees. He also interacted with the patients and relatives and asked them about their problems with the hospital. He expressed his displeasure over the broken tiles on the walls of the ward. Children with viral fever have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. During the inspection, he also interacted with the children.