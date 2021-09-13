Hearing in Bamu statutory officers appointment to be held today

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

Dr Sarjerao Nimse Committee appointed by the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) over the objections of appointment of statutory officers, will conduct the hearing on September 14.

It may be noted that the university appointed full-time statutory officers in March 2020, including registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi and director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Yogesh Patil. The administration received objections over their appointment.

The university appointed Justice P R Bora (retired) committee which carried out the inquiry into the allegations of lack of required academic qualification and teaching experience.

The panel gave the officers a clean chit. The members of the management council, in their meeting, rejected the enquiry report in January 2021. This made the administration set up a fresh probe panel. A new panel led by former vice-chancellor Dr Sarjerao Nimse

was formed. The new committee will conduct the hearing at Management Council Hall at 11.30 am on Tuesday. Those who raised objections will remain present for the hearing.

Their names are Sanjay Nimablkar (Senator and Management Council member), Dr Fulchand Salampure (Management Council member), Dr Rajesh Karpe (Management Council member), Dr Shankar Ambhore, Nagraj Gaikwad (Marathwada leader of Republic Party of India-A) and Subhash Gaikwad (Bamu backward employees union leader).