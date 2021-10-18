Hearing of officials accused of Harsul Lake irregularity on Oct 25

Aurangabad, Oct 18:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has constituted a two-member committee comprising the additional commissioner and the chief auditor to conduct a hearing on finalising whether to initiate departmental inquiry against the civic officials claimed to be involved in the irregularities in desilting Harsul Lake. The hearing will be conducted on October 25. The newspaper has highlighted the issue way back in 2016.

Earlier, the Central Government has granted Rs 2 crore to develop, desilt and beautify the Harsul Lake in 2014. The AMC awarded the tender to the contractor during the monsoon season in 2016. Prior to it, the AMC sought district scheduled rate (DSR) from two government offices. As per the Department of Water and Resources, the rate of desilting lake should be Rs 29.90 paise per cubic meter, while for the same capacity of work, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran quoted Rs 369. Hence, the AMC awarded the tender as per the MJP rate. The contractor removed the silt for the namesake and submitted the bill. The officers also paid no heed to it. The newspaper highlighted the irregularity. An inquiry was instigated. The matter is now sub judice. The city engineer got a clean chit. The then general body (GB) meeting had taken the decision of initiating departmental inquiry against the three officers of the water supply section. Hence, the AMC administration has appointed the above two-members committee for the hearing.

According to sources, " Of the three officers from the water supply section, one has got retired. Hence, all of them are being given an opportunity to submit their say in front of the committee on October 25."