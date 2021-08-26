Hearing on demolition of illegal shopping complex in Paithan today

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The hearing on the petition challenging the order to demolish the shopping complex, constructed by the Paithan Municipal Council illegally was held before the Aurangabad division bench comprising Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Laddha on Thursday. As the hearing could not be completed today, the hearing will be continued on August 27.

The illegal shopping complex was demolished by the orders of the district administration. The CEO of the Paithan Municipal Council executed the demolition action. The order was challenged in the division bench. Government pleader D R Kale clarified that the district collector issued the orders of demolition on August 23.