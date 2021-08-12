Hearing on PIL for vaccinating disabled people today

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

The hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding vaccination of bedridden persons and person with disabilities will be held in the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court on Friday in front of the bench comprising of Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Ladda.

The PIL was filed by Sachin Bhaurao Chavan of Latur. The Central government has announced a policy to vaccinate bedridden people through a door to door campaign. The state government has directed all district collectors of all districts to implement the above scheme. Chief public prosecutor D R Kale Patil told the bench. However, a hearing will be held on Friday on the government's policy on vaccinating people with more than 40 per cent disability, those coming from wheelchairs, and those who are not bed-ridden. Assistant solicitor general Ajay Talhar on behalf of the Central government and adv Swapnil Tavshikar is representing the petitioner.