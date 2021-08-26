Hearing regarding land acquisition of Latur MIDC begins

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The final hearing on the first appeal regarding payment of Rs 11 crore as compensation for land acquisition of 1,073 hectares for Latur MIDC was held at the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court. The hearing was held before the bench of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice S G Mehre on Thursday.

During the hearing of the first appeal filed by MIDC's divisional administrator in Latur against Dattatraya Vishwambhar Bhumkar and others, special advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni defended MIDC in both sessions with various land acquisition maps, measurement tables and other documents. In the three villages of Harangul, Khandapur and Chincholirao Wadi near Latur city, the lands in the same area were compensated at different rates by awards (orders) passed from time to time in respect of the lands acquired from the farmers. Therefore, in the entire process, MIDC had to pay an additional Rs 800 crore to the farmers as compensation. Out of the farmers who got land compensation, about 350 have also filed appeals in the bench. The hearing on the appeal is likely to continue for a the next few days. Adv Makrand Agnihotri, adv Akshay Shinde and adv Shrirang Dande is assisting adv Kumbhakoni.