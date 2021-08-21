Heavy rains continue in city

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

Heavy rains lashed the city on Saturday evening. Chikalthana observatory recorded 5.4 mm of rain till 8.30 pm. The MGM observatory recorded 19.0 mm from 12 pm to 7 pm, said meteorologist Srinivas Aundhkar.

It started raining in Cidco, Hudco, Akashwani, Garkheda and other parts of the city after 4.30 pm. It rained heavily for some time. But within minutes, however, the showers slowed down. At the same time, it was raining sparsely in Chikalthana area. The Chikalthana observatory recorded only 3.0 mm of rain till 5.30 pm and 2.4 mm rainfall was recorded in till 8.30 pm.