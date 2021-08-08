Hemophilia patients get 27/7 factor facility in DCH

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

The District Civil Hospital (DCH) has started the 24/7 factor transfusion facility. Hemophilia patients had gained a massive relief with this facility now. The acting district civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Murambikar was felicitated by giving shawl and coconut by hemophilia patient Saurabh Dhoot for providing this facility in the city. Pandurang Phad, Mohd Ziyauddin, Prabhuram Jadhav, Khan Wasim Raja, and others were present. On July 17, nine years old Hemophilia patient had severe bleeding in the mouth. His parents were wandering from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and DCH, but the administration did not respond to them, and the patient was not getting the factor-9 dose. They immediately informed about it to the Lokmat Times, and the representative took the initiative and woke up the health machinery. Then, the factor was made available at DCH at 3.30 am.

Lokmat Times published news about the need of factor facility, and the DCH administration taking cognizance, decided to start the 24/7 factor availability facility.