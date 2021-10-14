Highly educated girl molested, defamed

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

The Waluj police have booked a hardcore criminal, Vishal Gore (Bakwalnagar, Waluj), for molesting a 24-year-old highly qualified girl and defaming her. The victim Manisha, (name changed), is highly qualified and works in a company at Waluj MIDC area as a quality inspector. A month back, her colleague, Rishikesh Ahire, asked his friend Vishal Gore to leave Manisha at Railway Station as she had to go to Delhi. Accordingly, he took her to the railway station in his car, but she missed the train. Hence, he brought her back to Baba Petrol Pump and threatened an auto-rickshaw driver, saying that he is an inspector in the Anti-corruption Bureau and asked him to leave her at his office in Cidco area, and left the spot.

Instead, she went to the house of her friend Rishikesh Ahire in South City and told him about the incident. Rishikesh contacted Vishal and questioned him about it. However, he abused and said that he likes Manisha.

Later, Vishal used to call her on the phone and threatened her frequently. However, she remained quiet due to fear of getting defamed. Molested her at friend’s houseOn October 3, Manisha went to meet her friend Rishikesh at his home as he was not well. Vishal also went to Rishikesh’s house and tried to molest Manisha. She started shouting, and Vishal fled due to fear.

Attempt to defame

Manisha had decided to marry Rishikesh. However, Vishal tried to defame her by calling Rishikesh’s father and relatives and told them that she is characterless and has affairs with several persons. Rishikesh then told Manisha that Vishal is defaming her among his and her relatives. Later, on October 10, when Manisha called Vishal and questioned him about it, he threatened her. Then, she lodged a complaint against Vishal at the Waluj police station. PSI Laxman Umbre is further investigating the case.

Accused is listed criminal

Accused Vishal is a listed criminal, and several cases have been registered against him in various police stations. Four years back, he was also banished from the district for two years. He threatened the residents, and hence all feared to lodge complaints against him.